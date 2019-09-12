Tuttle Tactical Management Maintains Holding in Ross Stores (ROST); As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Oak Associates LTD Lowered Holding

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 162.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 8,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 14,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $109.94. About 1.37M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 6,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 510,347 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.07 million, down from 516,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 20.12M shares traded or 44.13% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 50,313 shares to 26,587 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,934 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.71 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 15,655 shares to 51,240 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi Ads (NYSE:SNY).

