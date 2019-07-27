Tuttle Tactical Management Lowered Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Stock Rose; Kirkland’s (KIRK) Market Value Declined While Paradigm Capital Management Upped Position by $574,525

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 82,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 990,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kirkland’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 242,181 shares traded. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 52.71% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO RANGE BETWEEN $26 MLN AND $29 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s Announces CEO Transition; 26/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kirkland announces grant for Chester Security Initiative; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.50 TO $0.60; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s: W. Michael Madden Resigns as President and CEO; 05/04/2018 – West Kirkland Reports New Target Outlined with Surface Gold Values Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – ON A 13-WEEK COMPARISON, QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2.0% AGAINST A DECLINE OF 4.6% IN PRIOR YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Kirkland’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4Q EPS 79c; 13/03/2018 The Lawyer [Reg]: Exclusive: Kirkland raids four firms for restructuring push

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 12,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,507 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 24,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments invested in 26,384 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 218,346 shares or 2.55% of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Incorporated reported 123,770 shares. 600 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Liability Company. Us Bancshares De owns 73,190 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 891,754 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc reported 1,892 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 876,628 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 7,423 were reported by Great Lakes Advsrs Lc. Winch Advisory Llc reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 5,349 are held by Private Trust Na. Pioneer Trust National Bank N A Or owns 2,700 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Company owns 135,459 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Aperio Limited Company reported 343,331 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $17.57 million activity. $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Morris Donna also sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,851 shares to 7,135 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) by 28,800 shares to 61,200 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 366,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $340,218 activity. Woodward Steven C had bought 42,918 shares worth $101,218 on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold KIRK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.12% less from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Laurion Cap Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 15,063 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 95,908 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Coatue Mgmt Limited Company reported 13,224 shares. Signia Capital Mngmt Lc reported 619,029 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc holds 0% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability owns 477,000 shares. 4,772 were accumulated by Mason Street Limited Liability. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Ls Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Guggenheim Ltd owns 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 13,116 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 6,571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp has 15,723 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.