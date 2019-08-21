Tuttle Tactical Management Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $982,452; GRUMA SAB DE CV GRUMA SHARES -B- MEXICO (GPAGF) SI Decreased By 32.83%

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 14.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 7,068 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 41,016 shares with $5.73 million value, down from 48,084 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $345.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 1.80 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview

GRUMA SAB DE CV GRUMA SHARES -B- MEXICO (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) had a decrease of 32.83% in short interest. GPAGF’s SI was 89,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 32.83% from 132,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 890 days are for GRUMA SAB DE CV GRUMA SHARES -B- MEXICO (OTCMKTS:GPAGF)’s short sellers to cover GPAGF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 1,400 shares traded or 165.15% up from the average. Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Gruma’s Margins Are Improving, But Forex Is Taking A Toll – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Gruma Looks Like A Simple, Undervalued Story With Multiple Levers – Seeking Alpha” and published on January 03, 2018 is yet another important article.

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. The firm offers corn and wheat flour tortillas; tortilla chips; flatbreads, including pita, naan, chapati, pizza bases, and piadina; hearts of palm; rice; wraps, corn and potato chips, salsas, and processed foods; and breakfast cereals and polenta. It has a 13.6 P/E ratio. It markets and sells its products under the MASECA, TORTIMASA, MASARICA, MINSA, JUANA, MIMASA, TORTIRICAS, MISSION, TOSTY, RUMBA, BRAVOS, TRONADITAS, GUERRERO, CALIDAD, MEXIFOODS, and DELICADOS brand names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Cap invested 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 107,545 shares. 60,547 are held by Jacobs Ca. Smead Mngmt has invested 1.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jones Cos Lllp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Provident Investment Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,697 shares. Woodstock stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Signature Est And Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited owns 0.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 22,743 shares. 918,732 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zacks Management stated it has 1.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oak Associates Ltd Oh holds 14,450 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 7,198 shares. Davidson Investment Advisors owns 128,425 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 12,536 shares to 27,536 valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 26,988 shares and now owns 49,596 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock.