Tuttle Tactical Management Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $3.63 Million; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Trimmed Stake by $59.50 Million

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.84M, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $79.48. About 1.92M shares traded or 148.81% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 35,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,447 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $450,000, down from 40,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 9.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: TECHNOLOGY A BIG FOCUS FOR THE COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advsrs reported 2.43M shares stake. Maryland-based Mount Vernon Associate Md has invested 3.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Field And Main National Bank stated it has 19,691 shares. Mngmt invested in 2,386 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Coe Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 2.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pure Fincl Advisors reported 0.05% stake. The Texas-based Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has invested 2.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sawgrass Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 35,685 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 7.62 million shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 7,238 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt invested in 2.87 million shares. Art Limited Liability Com holds 34,510 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Macroview Invest Llc reported 0.01% stake. American Mngmt holds 3,875 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 35,854 shares to 80,761 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

