Tuttle Tactical Management Lowered Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $1.42 Million as Valuation Rose; Rogers (ROG) Position Lifted by Polar Securities Inc

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 8,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 166,323 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.43 million, up from 158,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $134.26. About 79,413 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 63.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 52,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 29,742 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, down from 82,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 27.65M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.48B; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.54B for 10.23 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,231 were reported by Ledyard Savings Bank. Redwood Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.47% or 250,000 shares. Cap Advsr Ok has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 9,213 shares. Letko Brosseau And Assoc holds 4.16M shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Paradigm Financial Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mairs And Pwr Incorporated owns 14,955 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mondrian holds 0% or 1,323 shares in its portfolio. Maltese Capital Management Limited Company reported 0.39% stake. Massachusetts Financial Ma has 0.22% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tru Of Vermont reported 45,914 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability reported 8,539 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn invested in 0.22% or 27.01 million shares. Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,425 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,851 shares to 7,135 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 3 shares. The Texas-based Bbva Compass Retail Bank has invested 0.04% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Company owns 21,872 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.21% or 429,349 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc holds 2,500 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 2.67 million shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 53,719 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh has invested 0.09% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.28% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). First Tru Ltd Partnership owns 3,750 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability holds 5,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.