Tuttle Tactical Management Lowered Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $1.87 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake Maintained by Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 10,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,116 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 28,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 13.67 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.22. About 3.12M shares traded or 103.88% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,851 shares to 7,135 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.35 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. The insider Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought 420 shares worth $50,190. The insider A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74 million.