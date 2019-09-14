Tuttle Tactical Management Increases Stake in Mastercard (MA); Front Barnett Associates Lifted Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $302,302 as Stock Price Declined

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 2,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 67,962 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.31 million, up from 65,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 8,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 31,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.31 million, up from 22,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.97% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold $6.47M. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,311 shares to 18,705 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,934 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $596.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16,776 shares to 42,334 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,677 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

