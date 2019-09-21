Tuttle Tactical Management Increases Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Holder Syntal Capital Partners Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 4,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 41,679 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.57M, up from 36,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 10.79M shares traded or 42.64% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 43.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 12,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 16,183 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $394,000, down from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 2.73 million shares traded or 15.66% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,728 shares to 61,984 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 11,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,662 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.80M for 12.50 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (NYSE:CMG) by 644 shares to 1,565 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Core Dividend Growth Etf (DGRO) by 64,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC).