Tuttle Tactical Management Increases Position in Coca Cola Co (KO); As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Advisors Preferred Raised Holding

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 90.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 6,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 13,083 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 6,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 4.31M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 251.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 43,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 60,596 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 17,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 9.69M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steris Plc by 2,003 shares to 126 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 63,915 shares to 26,235 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,984 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

