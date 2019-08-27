Tuttle Tactical Management Increased Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Sigma Investment Counselors Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Share Price Declined

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $355.31. About 1.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRODUCT POLICY; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 70.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 11,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 28,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 16,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 7.24M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 106,530 shares to 359,797 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.86 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 27,670 shares to 15,829 shares, valued at $794,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,849 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.