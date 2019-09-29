Tuttle Tactical Management Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Has Raised as Shares Rose; Haverford Trust Company Decreased Its Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $421,876

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 3,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 12,634 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 9,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $196.33. About 916,277 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL)

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 8,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.17 million, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.02 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.90M for 20.77 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 21,948 shares to 610,296 shares, valued at $25.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $3.23 million worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares.

