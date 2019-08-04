Tuttle Tactical Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Increased by $571,536; Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Private Trust Co Has Increased Position by $599,094

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,984 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, up from 34,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 23.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 15,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK IF IT HAS MADE ATTEMPTS TO IDENTIFY OR NOTIFY 50 MILLION USERS IMPACTED BY REPORTED MISUSE OF THIRD-PARTY DATA ACCESS; 11/05/2018 – Cheddar: SCOOP: Facebook is exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency to facilitate digital payments for its two bill…; 12/04/2018 – Oakmark’s Bill Nygren said Facebook’s recent decline makes its valuation much more attractive; 11/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Markets, Yogurt; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has a tobacco problem, Stanford researchers say; 20/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook reels from the blowback to its user-data expose; 06/04/2018 – Facebook users could have to pay to completely opt out of their data being used to target them with advertising, COO Sheryl Sandberg, told NBC News; 25/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to label political and issue ads, a move intended to keep foreign governments from buying ads that might influence U.S. voters. Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location; 24/04/2018 – But Galloway said Google is equally as “scary” as Facebook from a privacy perspective; 19/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1 shares. Valiant Capital Mgmt LP holds 2.87% or 168,625 shares in its portfolio. Ferox Capital Lp stated it has 3.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,261 shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va reported 131,908 shares. Wright Investors Ser has 52,928 shares. Novare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 72,412 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 994,415 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Waverton Investment holds 4.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 454,513 shares. John G Ullman And Associate invested in 0.24% or 6,979 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 81,644 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 680,343 shares stake. Da Davidson And holds 1.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 469,028 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 3.58 million shares or 1.75% of the stock.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28,106 shares to 26,923 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,342 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 45,450 shares. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 84,214 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Lp has 0.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 202,602 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.25% or 211,650 shares. Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 3.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Martin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Joel Isaacson & Company Llc owns 2.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 95,969 shares. Perkins Coie Company accumulated 1,470 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Northeast Invest Mngmt stated it has 2.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Corvex Mgmt Lp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 48,000 shares. Shaker Limited Liability Corp Oh holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,950 shares. 2,425 are held by New England Rech And Mngmt Incorporated. Old Dominion Cap Management owns 11,830 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Oxbow Ltd Liability has 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kistler has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,303 shares.