Tuttle Tactical Management Has Upped Moodys (MCO) Position By $2.93 Million; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 250.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc acquired 15,026 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 21,025 shares with $4.11 million value, up from 5,999 last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $38.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 1.54 million shares traded or 102.58% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Ratings To China Eastern Airlines’ Credit Enhanced Bonds; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Hochschild’s Rating For Business Reasons; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Ohio’s $300m Go Bonds, Ser. 2018a; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Apex Credit CLO 2015-Il Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook On Beijing Capital Land And Its Subsidiaries To Stable From Negative; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $884 Million Of Subprime Rmbs Issued In 2005-2007; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LIFE TIME’S B2 CFR FOLLOWING LAUNCH OF $200M TE; 28/03/2018 – VERESEN MIDSTREAM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK WAS STABLE

Kansas City Southern (KSU) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 193 funds increased or opened new positions, while 210 cut down and sold stock positions in Kansas City Southern. The funds in our database now own: 81.51 million shares, down from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Kansas City Southern in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 49 Reduced: 161 Increased: 130 New Position: 63.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 94,591 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Btr Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,367 shares. Haverford Svcs Inc has invested 0.41% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Jupiter Asset Mngmt invested in 79,951 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Natixis has invested 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 0.14% or 1,646 shares. Bancorp Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 5,364 shares. Capital Intll Inc Ca invested in 0.82% or 59,754 shares. M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 13,642 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Blair William & Il owns 43,267 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moody’s names Fauber to new COO role – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Named to 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies List – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody’s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is -0.31% below currents $205.88 stock price. Moody’s had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of MCO in report on Friday, April 5 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $19400 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $17300 target in Tuesday, September 10 report.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Kansas City Southernâ€™s (NYSE:KSU) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kansas City Southern Appoints Rodrigo Flores Vice President Sales and Marketing Automotive – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “August Employment Level Reaches New Low At US Railroads – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85 million for 18.51 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 452,707 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion