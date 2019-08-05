Tuttle Tactical Management Has Upped By $10.41 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Fairview Capital Investment Management Decreased By $711,000 Its Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Position

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 455.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc acquired 5,851 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 7,135 shares with $12.71 million value, up from 1,284 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $873.13B valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 5.50M shares traded or 43.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 05/04/2018 – Amazon’s Cloud Show: Good Vibes — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 03/04/2018 – “Slowly over time you will use Amazon as your retail search engine rather than Google,” DeGroote told CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) stake by 14.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 9,000 shares as Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 51,071 shares with $4.05 million value, down from 60,071 last quarter. Lamar Advertising Co now has $7.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $77.94. About 428,951 shares traded or 48.96% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 1,170 shares to 5,849 valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 93,996 shares and now owns 36,179 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 62,219 shares. Antipodean Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3,650 shares. Cambridge Advsrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 123 shares. Bahl Gaynor owns 1,150 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset stated it has 4,620 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Com reported 31,653 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Sabal Tru, Florida-based fund reported 161 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Co Ca reported 28,100 shares or 6.4% of all its holdings. Stephens Investment Group Llc owns 65 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Consulate, a Maryland-based fund reported 187 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Company stated it has 639 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Vontobel Asset Mngmt has invested 3.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Bancorp Of Hutchinson reported 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moab Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.41% or 5,699 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 113 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Friday, March 15. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 4. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $1965 target. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lamar Advertising Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Acquires Ashby Street Outdoor Holdings – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SBA Communications (SBAC) Q2 AFFO & Revenues Beat, View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado (VNO) Reports Items to be Included in Q2 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.