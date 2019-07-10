Tuttle Tactical Management Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $982,452; Farmland Partners (FPI) Shorts Down By 2.65%

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 14.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 7,068 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 41,016 shares with $5.73M value, down from 48,084 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $375.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.32. About 890,128 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) had a decrease of 2.65% in short interest. FPI’s SI was 3.44 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.65% from 3.53 million shares previously. With 129,700 avg volume, 27 days are for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)’s short sellers to cover FPI’s short positions. The SI to Farmland Partners Inc’s float is 11.96%. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 11,663 shares traded. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 17.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI); 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31

More notable recent Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How To Look At Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Farmland Partners goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Our High Yield REIT Portfolio: Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. The company has market cap of $343.10 million. The Company’s farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) stake by 27,894 shares to 44,170 valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 6,516 shares and now owns 37,193 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 14. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $147 target in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson submits Jacksonville expansion plans – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak holds 15,124 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited owns 25,832 shares. Vision Capital Mngmt Inc holds 20,148 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Lynch And Associates In stated it has 4.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whitnell & invested in 1.42% or 26,452 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc holds 2.61% or 82,938 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr invested 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eagle Advsrs Ltd Company owns 72,591 shares. Garrison Bradford & Associate, a New York-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 2.78% or 96,805 shares in its portfolio. 663,010 were reported by Omers Administration. Hikari Pwr Limited holds 290,960 shares or 4.26% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.84% or 38.60M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 1.18 million shares. New Vernon Investment Mgmt Llc owns 3,241 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.60 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.