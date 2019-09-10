Tuttle Tactical Management Has Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $2.17 Million as Market Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.22 Million as Stock Declined

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 9,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 22,694 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $10.54 during the last trading session, reaching $272.82. About 3.79M shares traded or 15.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 49,754 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98 million, down from 52,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $367.59. About 2.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRODUCT POLICY; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mastercard Launches Its Own Restaurant – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba bids farewell to Jack Ma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,665 shares to 28,175 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 30,405 shares. Davis Ptnrs Llc accumulated 150,000 shares. Carderock Mngmt Inc has 33,040 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Company has invested 1.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Howard Hughes Medical Institute owns 20,000 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Birinyi accumulated 7.64% or 75,777 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co Ny owns 52,262 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,745 shares. Sun Life reported 1,538 shares stake. Friess Associates Lc holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 109,711 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 1,893 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cannell Peter B And Company Inc reported 5,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance Corp accumulated 758,205 shares. Ithaka Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 6.68% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 33.76 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,168 shares to 23,689 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc. by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Stock Has a Chance to Navigate the Turbulence – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Llp holds 306,525 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 758,217 shares or 0.72% of the stock. 15,000 are held by Gruss. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 0.85% or 173,784 shares. At Bancorp has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Allen Mngmt invested in 2,428 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.74% or 369,138 shares. Hengistbury Inv Prns Llp reported 86,500 shares. Aull Monroe Mngmt Corp holds 3.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,919 shares. Lincoln Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 658 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0.58% or 17,856 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 3,937 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,582 shares. Connecticut-based Scholtz And Co Limited Company has invested 3.91% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brave Asset Management holds 0.91% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,281 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 39.44 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.