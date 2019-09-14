Tuttle Tactical Management Has Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Holding as Stock Rose; Renaissance Investment Group Has Cut Boeing Company (BA) Holding by $3.42 Million as Share Value Declined

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,523 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, down from 21,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 30,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 49,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot trims full-year sales outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,297 were reported by First Dallas. First American Commercial Bank reported 0.57% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management has 0.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,671 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 78,333 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability invested 1.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.82% or 1.99 million shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Matrix Asset Advsr New York stated it has 36,619 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg has invested 1.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Van Eck owns 67,171 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Llc stated it has 1.89% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Df Dent & Co reported 2,684 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.78% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Ser holds 3.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 32,984 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,535 shares to 24,877 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Factory Mutual Insur owns 146,900 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Management Corporation Nj stated it has 2,141 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 4,903 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 21,485 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Cap Limited Mi stated it has 4.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Finemark Bancorporation reported 44,513 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 10,300 shares. Capstone Advsr owns 23,490 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 125,956 shares. United Fire Gp holds 75,000 shares or 9.68% of its portfolio. 61,350 were accumulated by Edgar Lomax Commerce Va. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 400 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,050 shares. Georgia-based Cacti Asset Lc has invested 7.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 386,341 are held by Toronto Dominion National Bank.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $268.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (NYSE:IFF) by 4,055 shares to 17,230 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc New (NASDAQ:ISRG).