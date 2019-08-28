Tuttle Tactical Management Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 31.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 9,210 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 20,342 shares with $3.39M value, down from 29,552 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $513.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $180.06. About 938,637 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Rep. Hudson: Hudson Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Conservative Bias; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Other Tech Giants Scrutinized by Congress Over User Data; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jone; 20/04/2018 – Analyst says Facebook damage is ‘contained’ despite a survey showing people are using it less; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 13/04/2018 – Will Facebook be regulated? @karaswisher, @CaseyNewton and @kurtwagner8 discuss on this week’s #TooEmbarrassed podcast; 09/04/2018 – Moments Ago: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill for meetings before his first day of testimony tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 16/05/2018 – Wylie, a Whistleblower on His Former Employer, Previously Said Cambridge Improperly Stockpiled User Data From Facebook

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $52’s average target is 31.61% above currents $39.51 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) rating on Tuesday, July 23. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $5600 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of ZION in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $50 target in Thursday, April 4 report. See Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

23/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $50 Downgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $6.99 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 9.51 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 2.22M shares. Penn Cap Mngmt stated it has 5,726 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 18,941 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.07% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Vident Advisory Ltd Co owns 8,330 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Profund Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc owns 742,764 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Omers Administration owns 0.06% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 115,500 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc invested in 13,830 shares or 0% of the stock. Menta Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Eqis Cap Management Inc, California-based fund reported 8,156 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 20,314 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.27% stake. British Columbia Inv Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 58,989 shares.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 166,162 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 16.79% above currents $180.06 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 25,731 shares to 76,519 valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (SDY) stake by 35,854 shares and now owns 80,761 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 shares were sold by THIEL PETER, worth $4.05M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 3.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny reported 7,466 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Cap Rech Glob Investors holds 71.67 million shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt has 1,343 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kames Public Ltd Company reported 291,655 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc accumulated 4,640 shares. Td Asset has 0.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 252 were reported by Moneta Gp Advisors Ltd Company. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 3.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tb Alternative Assets reported 32,200 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Co owns 2,553 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt reported 2.03% stake. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atria Limited Liability Company invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). United Finance Advisers Lc reported 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).