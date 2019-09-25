Tuttle Tactical Management Has Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Holding by $6.40 Million as Share Price Rose; As Embraer S A (ERJ) Market Valuation Rose, Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Increased Position by $1.85 Million

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 30,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, down from 49,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $225.15. About 608,094 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 92,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 20.02M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407.22 million, up from 19.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 58,879 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Rev $992M; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXPECTS TO DELIVER 105-125 EXECUTIVE JETS IN 2018 -FILING; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $5.4-5.9 BLN NET REVENUE IN 2018 -FILING; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXPECTS TO INVEST $550 MLN IN 2018 -FILING; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: EMBRAER REAFFIRMS ’18 GUIDANCE FOR JETS DELIVERIES; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TARO) by 9,359 shares to 55,905 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mf (NYSE:TSM) by 110,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,349 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $254.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,394 shares to 14,486 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.34 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beese Fulmer Inv has invested 0.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Swedbank invested in 0.71% or 749,658 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.09% or 7,693 shares. Clough Prtnrs Lp invested 1.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,956 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt invested 0.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Brookmont stated it has 176,718 shares or 22.1% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 14,257 shares. Paragon Management Ltd Com reported 1,621 shares. Villere St Denis J And Ltd Liability owns 1,450 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 290,051 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. State Street holds 52.69M shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Clark Cap Grp holds 0.91% or 207,869 shares. Aull Monroe Mgmt Corp reported 2.69% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Inc has invested 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

