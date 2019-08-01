Tuttle Tactical Management Has Trimmed Exelon (EXC) Position by $1.38 Million; Market Value Declined; Raymond James & Associates Has Decreased United Parcel Service (Call) (UPS) Stake as Shares Rose

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 63.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 27,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 15,829 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 43,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 5.62M shares traded or 9.14% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) (UPS) by 99.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 1.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31,000, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $117.57. About 3.37M shares traded or 1.16% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.27 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

