Tuttle Tactical Management Has Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $1.42 Million; Share Value Rose; Air Lease (AL) Stake Boosted by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 63.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 52,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 29,742 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, down from 82,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 17.98 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: BROKERAGE FLOWS ROSE FOR FIRST TIME IN YRS IN 1Q18; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 126,349 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 25,731 shares to 76,519 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 35,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: China Confirmation Proves Meaningful – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amg Comml Bank owns 0.35% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 204,820 shares. Wms Partners Lc has 0.12% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 18,035 shares. 167,029 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital Mgmt. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 78,030 shares. Fincl Mngmt holds 3,105 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 162,423 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Washington-based Fisher Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 3,726 were accumulated by Rowland Communication Investment Counsel Adv. 1832 Asset LP invested in 6.33M shares or 0.59% of the stock. Buckhead Mngmt Limited Liability holds 50,945 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Llc reported 265 shares stake. Sol Cap Management has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24,465 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.04 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern accumulated 1.29 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 98,914 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Garrison Bradford And Associate Incorporated has invested 0.72% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 2,466 shares. 119 are owned by Kwmg Lc. Petrus Tru Lta reported 9,286 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Natl Bank, Texas-based fund reported 11,584 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 1.60M shares. Beach Investment Management Limited holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 11,991 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 107,038 shares. 739,861 were accumulated by Calamos Advsrs Ltd. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 6,000 shares. Ameriprise owns 1.20 million shares.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A330-900neo Aircraft to Hi Fly – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.