Tuttle Tactical Management Has Raised Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $5.15 Million as Share Value Rose; Sandler Capital Management Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) Has Trimmed by $6.99 Million

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 119.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 26,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,596 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, up from 22,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $216.85. About 605,272 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 88,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,276 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 142,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 940,391 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset holds 1,911 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sather Fincl owns 8,138 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 90,112 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Sun Life accumulated 1,924 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Menora Mivtachim holds 1.72% or 334,570 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 66,773 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated stated it has 38,003 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hartwell J M LP accumulated 124,179 shares or 4.34% of the stock. Orca Invest invested 1.73% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability holds 30,826 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Alley Ltd Liability Company has 2.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny has 0.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,650 shares. 52,988 were reported by Lee Danner And Bass.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 127,636 shares to 43,601 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,447 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Management Inc stated it has 2.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Clark Cap Grp stated it has 20,616 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd reported 0.72% stake. Northstar Inv Limited Co reported 2.24% stake. Forbes J M & Llp owns 2.53% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 147,581 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc invested in 1.69% or 68,673 shares. Kwmg Lc invested in 0.02% or 778 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 250,564 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt reported 64,882 shares stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,857 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 18,194 shares. Schulhoff And reported 27,799 shares stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd holds 18,249 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Management has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 1,760 were reported by Daiwa Sb Investments Limited.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 200,020 shares to 213,920 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 50,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).