Tuttle Tactical Management Has Raised Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $618,723 as Market Value Rose; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Price Rose, Holder Cohen Lawrence B Cut by $372,048 Its Holding

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $217.84. About 587,025 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 3,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 12,634 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 9,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $192.02. About 1.25M shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL)

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 41,735 shares to 2,572 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 66,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,024 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 20,892 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.84% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Valley National Advisers owns 441 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc accumulated 2,270 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division accumulated 2,106 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 27,668 shares. Montag A And Incorporated owns 2,713 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 5,145 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.04% or 22,800 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advisors Ltd reported 0.22% stake. Fin Advisers Llc has invested 0.01% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.17% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Crystal Rock Management holds 3.71% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 27,398 shares. Michael Susan Dell Foundation has 3,008 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Estee Lauder Shares Surged Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Appoints Deirdre Stanley Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. Another trade for 16,140 shares valued at $3.23M was made by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Thursday, August 22.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.64 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.