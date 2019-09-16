Tuttle Tactical Management Has Raised American Tower New (AMT) Stake; Last Week Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) Coverage

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 167.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc acquired 7,975 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 12,746 shares with $2.61M value, up from 4,771 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $95.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sorrento Therapeutics has $40 highest and $12 lowest target. $26’s average target is 1020.69% above currents $2.32 stock price. Sorrento Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. See Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $10.5 New Target: $12 Maintain

It closed at $2.32 lastly. It is down 46.73% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SRNE News: 27/03/2018 – SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES UNSECURED $120.5M CONVERTIBLE NOTE FINANCING; 21/03/2018 – CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Receive Fifth Consecutive Tech Innovation Award at Bank Insurance & Securities Association Annual Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRNE); 19/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Welcomes Jiong Shao as Chief Financial Officer and Reaffirms Intent to Seek Nasdaq/HKSE Dual Listing in 2018; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916); 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (SRNE); 28/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Chairman/CEO update to stockholders; 27/03/2018 – SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS UNSECURED $120.5M CONV NOTE FINAN; 19/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Welcomes Jiong Shao as Chief Financial Officer and Reaffirms Intent to Seek Nasdaq/HKSE Dual Listing in 2; 18/04/2018 – CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial, Working with Parent Company Atria Wealth Solutions, Plan Multimillion Dollar Upgrades to Technology Platform

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company has market cap of $303.87 million. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 25.98 million shares or 16.81% more from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) for 43,041 shares. Hudson Bay Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 662,059 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated invested 0% in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 9,475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.27M are held by State Street. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 77,322 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 1.35 million shares. Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) or 10,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 17,439 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 103,815 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 9,774 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 43,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm reported 0% in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 46,938 shares to 51,279 valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 50,313 shares and now owns 26,587 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.