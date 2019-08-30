Tuttle Tactical Management Has Lowered Its Exelon (EXC) Stake by $1.38 Million; As Investors Title Co (ITIC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Biglari Capital Has Decreased Its Position

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $148.21. About 5,274 shares traded or 85.70% up from the average. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 63.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 27,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 15,829 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 43,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 1.36 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Exelon Corp (EXC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon – Riskier Than Your Average Utility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Company accumulated 25,863 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Ltd reported 10,566 shares. Veritable LP invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Adirondack And Mngmt Incorporated owns 9,200 shares. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.07% or 8,350 shares. Conning Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 29,818 shares. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.43% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 9,329 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Middleton And Ma accumulated 68,168 shares. Ifrah Service holds 0.42% or 21,891 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 2,260 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc has 0.15% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2.40 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd stated it has 36,590 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,536 shares to 27,536 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold ITIC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 811,926 shares or 1.40% more from 800,687 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 4,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Steinberg Glob Asset Management reported 1,800 shares. American Intll Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 879 shares. Denali Limited Com owns 0% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 11 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) or 21,700 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0.02% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,907 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability accumulated 534 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,369 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1,925 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,445 shares. Ameritas Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Bankshares Of America De stated it has 7,266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Communication has 0% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 400 shares.