Tuttle Tactical Management Has Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake as Market Value Rose; Walmart (WMT) Stock Price Rose While Sunbelt Securities Increased Stake

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 12,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 11,507 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 24,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $13.35 during the last trading session, reaching $280.36. About 3.81M shares traded or 50.20% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 267.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 9,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, up from 2,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $105.8. About 5.66 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart Expands Online Grocery Delivery to 100 Cities; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO IS HOPEFUL PEOPLE WILL COME OUT OF INDIA TO LEAD PARTS OF THE RETAILER’S BUSINESS AND EXPECTS TO SEE TECH INNOVATION FROM THE MARKET; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev $122.7B; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY TOTAL U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.3 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 16/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS LORD & TAYLOR TO BEGIN TO ROLL OUT NEW LORD & TAYLOR FLAGSHIP STORE ON WALMART.COM IN COMING WEEKS; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 02/04/2018 – Any such move by Walmart would shift the limelight onto the remaining health insurance companies as potential partners for larger retailers or other companies; 02/04/2018 – ONLINE PHARMACY START-UP PILLPACK IS IN TALKS TO BE ACQUIRED BY WALMART FOR UNDER $1 BILLION – CNBC, CITING; 21/05/2018 – Happy days for India’s shoppers, if not Walmart

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,665 shares to 28,175 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.08 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: A Picture-Perfect Digital Transformation Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department accumulated 205 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 511 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 125,327 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 9,100 shares. Stralem & Co owns 26,160 shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Findlay Park Llp stated it has 278,484 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited, Singapore-based fund reported 3,410 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The stated it has 573,043 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 31,173 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alps Advsrs Inc invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il invested in 0.21% or 22,126 shares. Int Group Incorporated invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 57,058 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd owns 62,995 shares.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,758 shares to 9,274 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,864 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inc stated it has 0.45% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Heartland Consultants holds 0.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 9,133 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Shelter Retirement Plan has 4.11% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 81,824 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 44,625 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Smith Moore And reported 16,958 shares stake. M&T Commercial Bank stated it has 0.13% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.44% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Westfield Mgmt Com LP stated it has 95,790 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gam Ag holds 54,952 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc has invested 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Psagot Inv House Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv owns 29,836 shares. Geode Management Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19.56 million shares.