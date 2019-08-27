Tuttle Tactical Management Has Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake By $1.53 Million; Nutrien LTD.HARES (NTR) Sellers Decreased By 16.77% Their Shorts

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 66.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc acquired 14,680 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 36,859 shares with $3.84M value, up from 22,179 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $300.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 1.07M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday

Nutrien LTD.HARES (NYSE:NTR) had a decrease of 16.77% in short interest. NTR’s SI was 7.79 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.77% from 9.36M shares previously. With 1.74M avg volume, 5 days are for Nutrien LTD.HARES (NYSE:NTR)’s short sellers to cover NTR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 82,391 shares traded. Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has risen 2.95% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NTR News: 07/05/2018 – NUTRIEN 1Q REV. $3.70B, EST. $3.76B; 08/03/2018 – Nutrien Announces Participation in Gender Equality Project; 07/05/2018 – NUTRIEN BOOSTS YR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN NEEDS TO KEEP ALL 4 RED POTASH MINES OPEN ‘RIGHT NOW’ – EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT; 12/03/2018 – Nutrien Launches Exchange Offers for Potash Corp. and Agrium Notes; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: NUTRIEN 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN – SALE OF SQM HOLDINGS REQUIRED BY COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA AND MINISTRY OF COMMERCE IN CHINA TO PROVIDE CLEARANCE FOR MERGER; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Nutrien’s First-Quarter 2018 lmpacted by Delayed Spring Season, Expect Strong Second-Quarter Results; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN RUNNING BEHIND ON POTASH EXPORT SHIPMENTS DUE TO CANADA RAILWAY PROBLEMS, BUT SEEING RAIL IMPROVEMENTS – EXECUTIVE VP, POTASH

Among 6 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -4.36% below currents $120.24 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 8. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $111 target in Friday, March 29 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PG in report on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 23,237 shares to 5,641 valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) stake by 29,689 shares and now owns 146,995 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) was reduced too.

More news for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” and published on July 30, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,572 were accumulated by America First Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Gw Henssler Associates holds 1.61% or 168,561 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation stated it has 1.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bouchey Fincl Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Glovista Invs Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,437 shares. Segment Wealth Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,778 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Liability has 17,853 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Raymond James Finance Advsr Incorporated reported 857,832 shares. Reliant Investment accumulated 6,586 shares. Yhb Advsr Inc reported 0.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 486,664 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Professional Advisory Inc invested 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru Co has invested 0.87% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 1.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 85,958 shares.