Tuttle Tactical Management Has Increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake By $4.13 Million; Chilton Capital Management Has Raised By $564,165 Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 264.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc acquired 31,983 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 3.37%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 44,079 shares with $5.72 million value, up from 12,096 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $105.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.47 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 22/05/2018 – Smithfield® Congratulates Pitmasters Chris Lilly and Tuffy Stone on Wins at 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue; 30/04/2018 – LEENA GANDHI TO LEAD LILLY IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY MEDICAL DEVELOPMENT; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – ALSO INCURRED EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH ONGOING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN QTR

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 6.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc acquired 12,537 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 65.46%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 209,001 shares with $9.51 million value, up from 196,464 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $36.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 6.38M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 52,469 shares to 29,742 valued at $821,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 93,996 shares and now owns 36,179 shares. Ishares Tr (IYR) was reduced too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 6 sales for $128.99 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $25.11 million worth of stock or 205,000 shares. Another trade for 185 shares valued at $20,067 was bought by Smiley Joshua L. On Thursday, January 31 Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 4,000 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan initiated the shares of LLY in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The rating was initiated by UBS on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.24% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 530 were reported by Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc. Advisor Partners Lc holds 0.5% or 30,076 shares in its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Com holds 4.48% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 20,290 shares. Saturna Cap holds 3.71% or 980,508 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Corporation reported 120,338 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.48% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 580,313 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.41% stake. 11,518 were accumulated by Blue Cap Inc. The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.39% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1.47 million shares. Atwood & Palmer has 634 shares. Bellecapital Limited has 0.42% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of APC in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 34,153 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability reported 4,990 shares stake. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Company reported 4,625 shares. Registered Investment Advisor invested in 8,209 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 53,125 shares. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Piedmont reported 20,209 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 0.13% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fin accumulated 1,141 shares. Moreover, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 0.65% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 20,567 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com stated it has 702,305 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Co has 5,019 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Incorporated accumulated 9,344 shares. Kistler has 425 shares.