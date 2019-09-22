Tuttle Tactical Management Has Increased Its Stake in Moodys (MCO) by $2.93 Million as Market Valuation Rose; American Financial Group Trimmed Its Invesco LTD (IVZ) Position by $1.00 Million as Share Value Declined

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 250.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 15,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 21,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, up from 5,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 1.31M shares traded or 67.04% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook To Positive On All Ratings Of Allied Irish Banks And Assigns (P) Ba2 Rating To Holding Company Senior Programme; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Ratings Of Almacenadora Accel; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Underlying, A3 Enhanced To Mountain View Sd, Pa’s Go Bonds, Series Of 2018; 12/04/2018 – TIMES CHINA’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME ISSUER RATING OF A3 TO SHINHAN; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DOWNGRADE OF TURKEY’S GOVERNMENT RATING DRIVEN BY 2 KEY DEVELOPMENTS IDENTIFIED AS TRIGGERS FOR DOWNGRADE WHEN ASSIGNING NEGATIVE OUTLOOK LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS SLOWING ACROSS THE BOARD, PARTICULARLY AFTER U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE’S 3 INTEREST RATE HIKES IN 2017; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigned A2 On Hall County Airport Authority, Ne’s Go Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Capital Hospitals (Issuer) Plc To A3 From A2; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 8.05M shares traded or 43.50% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Euro Stoxx HD LV Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms VMTP Shares Issued by 10 Invesco Closed-End Funds at ‘AAA’; 26/04/2018 – Invesco Real Estate Closes $80m Senior Loan in California for Bella Posta Multi-Family Complex; 26/04/2018 – Invesco Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO GLOBAL STRATEGIST KRISTINA HOOPER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Directorate Change; 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Dividend Declaration; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 19/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Rev $1.36B

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $254.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 266,893 shares to 69,592 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 63,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,235 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 27,455 shares in its portfolio. Trust Commerce Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2,817 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Halsey Associates Ct has invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Df Dent owns 814,603 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,620 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 147,235 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,022 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Transamerica Financial Advsr Inc has 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 76,931 are owned by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Kj Harrison & Prtn accumulated 7,000 shares. Moreover, Stevens Cap Mngmt LP has 0.07% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 8,081 shares. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc invested in 1.4% or 85,424 shares. Carroll Assoc has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Names DK Bartley as Head of Diversity & Inclusion – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PenSam Selects Moody’s Analytics Economic Scenario Generator to Support New Risk Modeling Framework – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Moodyâ€™s Corporation (MCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Common and Series A Preferred Stock Dividends – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invesco August AUM dips 2% M/M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Buy-Rated Asset Boutiques Armed To Dominate – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco Announces Appointment of New Trustees for Closed-End Funds – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0% or 44,747 shares. Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 4,994 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 32,514 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Synovus Financial holds 9,721 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 235,402 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 0.05% or 34,439 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,612 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise has invested 0.05% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Stonebridge Cap Mngmt holds 0.28% or 34,925 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Agf Invs America Inc reported 68,673 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). New York-based Guardian Life Com Of America has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Johnson Ben F. III, worth $213,700 on Thursday, May 2. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $212,400 was bought by CANION ROD.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.47 million for 7.27 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).