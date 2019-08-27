Tuttle Tactical Management Has Decreased Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $2.08 Million as Stock Rose; Biglari Capital Raised Stake in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) by $544,000

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 51.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 28,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 26,923 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 55,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 2.01 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 25,909 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 04/04/2018 – DNO Pays GBP70.4 Mln for Delek Group’s Stake in Faroe Petroleum; 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 07/03/2018 DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 11,405 shares. Biglari Cap Corporation owns 0.47% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 121,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 575 shares. Arrow Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Psagot House Limited holds 4,702 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0% or 200 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability accumulated 154 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Limited has 0.07% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 0.02% or 658,143 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Homrich Berg stated it has 0.02% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). California-based Lpl Ltd Company has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 137,736 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek US Holdings to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek Logistics and Green Plains Partners Announce Formation of Logistics Joint Venture – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Holds Up, The Sequel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 992,209 shares stake. Moreover, Wedgewood Partners has 3.86% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 21,906 shares. Vantage Inv Ptnrs Ltd has 170,097 shares. Hl Fincl Service Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 213,984 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Winfield Associate Inc holds 0.13% or 3,255 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.24% or 65,700 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc holds 730,483 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. 3,698 are owned by Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated. 43,583 are held by United Asset Strategies. Cypress Cap Grp has invested 1.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.35M shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 228,139 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.31M shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,024 shares to 37,984 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 25,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.