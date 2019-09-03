Tuttle Tactical Management Has Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $2.17 Million as Share Price Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, New England Investment & Retirement Group Decreased by $506,692 Its Holding

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 1.94M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 9,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 22,694 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $280.94. About 639,652 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.11B for 11.71 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempner Mngmt owns 42,042 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca reported 26,775 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cap City Trust Fl holds 1.51% or 60,639 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 112,793 shares. St Johns Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 15,682 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.92% or 121,073 shares. Charter Tru invested 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Allied Advisory holds 278,023 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0.34% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.66 million shares. Frontier Mngmt Company accumulated 488,340 shares. 14.82M are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Sfmg Limited Liability holds 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 16,189 shares. Bollard Gp stated it has 1.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Liability Company reported 112,603 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 61,730 shares to 135,518 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 84,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 34.77 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Advsrs stated it has 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 24,500 shares. Natixis Lp accumulated 152,382 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Churchill Mngmt holds 0.28% or 44,682 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 420,189 shares. 52,772 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 1.57% stake. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). South State reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Appleton Prtnrs Ma invested in 5,371 shares. Fil Limited invested in 331,938 shares. Schwartz Counsel, a Michigan-based fund reported 155,650 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 2.14% or 179,367 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 1,464 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 75,810 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31,983 shares to 44,079 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).