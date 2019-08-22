Tuttle Tactical Management Has Decreased By $2.17 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; Tiger Eye Capital Has Cut Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 66.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 196,288 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock rose 8.50%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 99,630 shares with $6.65M value, down from 295,918 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $6.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 6,890 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 28.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 9,221 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 22,694 shares with $5.34 million value, down from 31,915 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $283.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.79. About 719,001 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV has $8100 highest and $69 lowest target. $75.75’s average target is -4.56% below currents $79.37 stock price. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $69 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Citigroup maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is -0.05% below currents $279.79 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, May 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. UBS maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 53,196 shares to 72,712 valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 25,731 shares and now owns 76,519 shares. Spdr Series Trust (SDY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Manchester Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Street reported 0.68% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested in 0.14% or 1,368 shares. Zweig invested 4.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Daiwa Gp accumulated 55,529 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Company Ltd invested in 3.94% or 90,156 shares. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 152,382 shares. East Coast Asset Lc reported 169,754 shares or 9.92% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Regent Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Koshinski Asset holds 5,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Lc has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Churchill Mgmt Corp holds 44,682 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 16,985 shares. 731,517 were reported by Tcw Group Inc.