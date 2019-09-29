Tuttle Tactical Management Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $3.10 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shares Declined, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Holding

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 54.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 22,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,705 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, down from 41,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.03 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.18M shares traded or 50.79% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 48,781 shares to 128,780 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “USPTO to review validity of Imbruvica patent – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s $3.5 Billion Prostate Cancer Drug Sales At Risk? – Forbes” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 182,700 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $56.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C Announces Second Round of 2019 Enhancements for AWD – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C: A Kyriba Acquisition Would Provide An Excellent Entry Into The Corporate Treasury Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.23 million for 14.74 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.