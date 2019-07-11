Tuttle Tactical Management Has Cut Its Intuit (INTU) Position by $305,370; Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Holder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Holding as Shares Declined

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 9,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,015 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, down from 176,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 1.35M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 05/03/2018 – BHP HOPES TO START ESCONDIDA TALKS BEFORE JUNE IF UNION WILLING; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25; 05/03/2018 – WORLD ECONOMY IN STRONGEST SHAPE SINCE 2010: BHP CEO; 11/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q COPPER OUTPUT 457K TONS; 17/05/2018 – Australia is “mobilised” to tackle wine hold-up at China customs – minister; 19/03/2018 – (((Charles Gaba))): @robinmarty not sure myself yet but @MPKalina is a good source for BHP stuff…; 06/05/2018 – BHP EXEC. SEES OIL MARKETS REBALANCING IN 2018

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 1,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 7,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $274.81. About 924,789 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 732,585 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc reported 33,430 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Etrade Lc has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 7,316 shares. Bessemer holds 7,423 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,620 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Co Ma has invested 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ghp Inv Advisors Inc stated it has 23,985 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.29% or 46,776 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.01% or 1,171 shares. Yorktown Rech Company has invested 0.14% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Rbf Capital Limited Co reported 1,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 2,505 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 6,268 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 35,854 shares to 80,761 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).