Tuttle Tactical Management Has Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Lowered Position as Market Value Rose

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 4,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 35,684 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, down from 40,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $124.09. About 601,386 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 30,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 49,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $230.11. About 516,805 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.83 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 6,998 shares to 34,326 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

