Tuttle Tactical Management Has Boosted Its Intel (INTC) Position by $2.39 Million as Valuation Declined; Horrell Capital Management Stake in Tech Data (TECD) Trimmed as Shares Declined

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.71. About 245,110 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 103.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 45,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 88,341 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 43,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 21.43M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 EPS, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $85.02M for 9.52 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset stated it has 159,715 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 2,774 were reported by Lpl Limited Liability Company. Petrus Lta accumulated 2,108 shares. Century Cos has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 62,090 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 54,885 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 117,925 shares. 7,828 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 5 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 3,000 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Lc invested in 18,674 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Parametric Port Limited Com invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tech Data Expands Cloud Practice Builder – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tech Data Expands Portfolio of Consumption-Based IT Solutions – Business Wire” published on March 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, Anadarko Petroleum, Viking Therapeutics, Bruker, Tech Data, and Sierra Wireless â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tech Data Corp (TECD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10,268 shares to 18,116 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 20,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,999 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).