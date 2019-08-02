Tuttle Tactical Management Has Boosted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position By $629,910; Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Micro Focus International PLC (LON:MCRO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Micro Focus International PLC had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14 with “Neutral”. The stock of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 28 by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of MCRO in report on Friday, April 12 to “Equal Weight” rating. Numis Securities maintained the shares of MCRO in report on Monday, February 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, February 15. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) rating on Friday, February 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 1800 target. See Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2290.00 New Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2350.00 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2350.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Maintain

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 70.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc acquired 11,665 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 28,175 shares with $1.52 million value, up from 16,510 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $226.32B valuation. The stock decreased 4.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 15.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO

The stock decreased 2.28% or GBX 40.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1739.8. About 1.33M shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company has market cap of 5.97 billion GBP. The firm operates through Micro Focus and SUSE divisions. It has a 4.19 P/E ratio. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Inv Mangement reported 48,864 shares. Palouse Management has 75,160 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Burney has 160,846 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 21.19 million shares. Bessemer stated it has 1.64 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 367,581 shares. Smith Moore And Communications invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). North Star Asset Management holds 0.33% or 76,149 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Invsts owns 2.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 681,015 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management invested 1.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jones Cos Lllp invested in 0% or 6,453 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 549,613 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 1.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perella Weinberg Cap Management LP invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc reported 2.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (CWB) stake by 34,381 shares to 134,989 valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 9,221 shares and now owns 22,694 shares. Proshares Tr (TBF) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 14. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.