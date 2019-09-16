Tuttle Tactical Management Decreased By $2.87 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Man Group PLC (LON:EMG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Man Group PLC has GBX 206 highest and GBX 155 lowest target. GBX 177.33’s average target is 8.03% above currents GBX 164.15 stock price. Man Group PLC had 17 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 8 report. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. The stock of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 28. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. See Man Group plc (LON:EMG) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 New Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 180.00 New Target: GBX 188.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 155.00 Initiates Starts

15/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 62.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 20,646 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 12,312 shares with $1.72 million value, down from 32,958 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $248.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 15,026 shares to 21,025 valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 6,561 shares and now owns 33,484 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Cadence Bancorp Na has invested 0.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 43,480 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Moreover, New England Private Wealth Advsrs Llc has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Telemus Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Argent Trust Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 53,227 shares. First National Bank Sioux Falls holds 1.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,130 shares. Churchill Mgmt reported 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 111,520 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 4,684 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 118,673 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Lc owns 1.42M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 87,600 shares stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc accumulated 8,180 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Middleton & Ma holds 27,531 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.06% above currents $138.02 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 23. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $16000 target. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $132 target. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.51 billion GBP. The firm offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It has a 8.92 P/E ratio. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.