Tuttle Tactical Management Boosted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 13.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc acquired 4,820 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 41,679 shares with $4.57 million value, up from 36,859 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $309.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 7.70M shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

Among 3 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has $16400 highest and $14600 lowest target. $155’s average target is 54.51% above currents $100.32 stock price. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 10. See Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $149.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $154.0000 New Target: $146.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $164.0000 168.0000

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush 173.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $161 164.0000

10/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform New Target: $161 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Inv has 0.02% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 1,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.28 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 619,462 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 572,699 shares. 111,443 are owned by Prudential Public Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Lmr Llp has 0.11% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 22,295 shares. Swedbank holds 0.85% or 1.43M shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 72 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.05% or 15,444 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 158,800 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies holds 0.36% or 3,406 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd reported 0.17% stake. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $22.49 billion. The firm offers Soliris , a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It has a 17 P/E ratio. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.54% below currents $123.61 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 34,696 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 117,601 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) owns 0.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 16,654 shares. Haverford Trust holds 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 230,662 shares. Essex Management Co Lc holds 0.34% or 22,603 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Invest Management Co owns 34,878 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Usa Financial Portformulas reported 66,982 shares stake. Moreover, James Rech Inc has 0.64% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 80,186 shares. Carlson Capital accumulated 6,205 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sky Inv Group Ltd Com has 2.72% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edge Wealth Management Ltd owns 0.94% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 38,611 shares. Keystone Finance Planning holds 0.74% or 13,818 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4,018 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

