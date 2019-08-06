Tuttle Tactical Management Boosted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $6.26 Million; Pnc Financial Services Group Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Has Increased by $25.49 Million as Share Value Rose

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 83.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 12,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 27,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $11.2 during the last trading session, reaching $307.63. About 8.69 million shares traded or 28.00% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 208,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2.70 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.40M, up from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 2.26M shares traded or 32.66% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contour Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 6.07% or 237,765 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 578 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Lc Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 7,138 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,256 shares. Invest Limited Liability Company holds 978 shares. Franklin, a California-based fund reported 481,108 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication stated it has 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% or 36,168 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.24M shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 7,233 shares. 23,345 are held by Acg Wealth. Whittier Tru invested in 0.01% or 877 shares. Korea holds 0.63% or 393,411 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 4.27% stake. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Co accumulated 2,895 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,068 shares to 41,016 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 34,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,989 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity. Another trade for 24,722 shares valued at $3.03 million was made by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 3,998 shares to 119,564 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 14,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,079 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).