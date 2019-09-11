Tuttle Tactical Management Boosted By $6.22 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Durect (DRRX) Shorts Raised By 19.94%

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 272.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc acquired 53,196 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 72,712 shares with $8.58M value, up from 19,516 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 15.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Durect Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) had an increase of 19.94% in short interest. DRRX’s SI was 3.93M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.94% from 3.27 million shares previously. With 920,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Durect Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s short sellers to cover DRRX’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 485,696 shares traded. DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) has declined 32.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical DRRX News: 09/05/2018 – PAIN THERAPEUTICS SAYS AUG 7 PDUFA TARGET DATE FOR REMOXY ER; 09/05/2018 – DURECT – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, THERE IS NEW TERMINATION FEE PAYABLE TO DURECT IN EVENT THAT SANDOZ TERMINATES AGREEMENT FOR CONVENIENCE; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 29/03/2018 – DURECT Corporation to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on Alcoholic Hepatitis; 09/05/2018 – PTIE: JUNE 26TH ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR REMOXY ER; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO INCLUDES MODIFICATIONS TO DURECT’S DEVELOPMENT OBLIGATIONS AND TO BOTH PARTIES’ TERMINATION PROVISIONS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Is Now Eligible for Up to $30 M in Milestone Payments Based on NDA Approval; 20/03/2018 – DURECT CORP – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) TARGET DATE FOR REMOXY ER NDA IS AUGUST 7, 2018; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – EACH PARTY, PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, IS ALSO PERMITTED TO DEVELOP OR COMMERCIALIZE COMPETING PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Remains Eligible for Up to Additional $230 M in Sales-Based Milestones

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company has market cap of $315.04 million. The firm offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.72% above currents $135.7 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform” on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 12. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report.

