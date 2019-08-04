Tutor Perini (TPC) Valuation Declined While First Wilshire Securities Management Lifted by $311,100 Its Position; As Asml Holding N V (ASML) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Cut Holding

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $613.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 361,739 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 15/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282087 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 72.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 13,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 5,363 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 19,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $219.91. About 517,652 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 121,805 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 10,250 shares. Moreover, Boston Partners has 0.04% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Citigroup reported 14,138 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 44,000 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.22% or 3.24M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 8,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,225 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 10,465 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 409,291 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 193,111 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv holds 3,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Lc invested in 17,027 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% or 3.98M shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) or 629 shares.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4,265 shares to 154,654 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.49 million activity.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 226,441 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $23.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 867,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $699.14M for 34.36 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

