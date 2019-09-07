Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Declined While John G Ullman & Associates Lifted by $742,475 Its Stake; Spirit Of America Management Holding in Williams Cos /The (WMB) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 43,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The institutional investor held 227,975 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 184,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 260,368 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI EXPECTS PROJECTS TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering; 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc./The (WMB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 574,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50 million, down from 595,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc./The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 4.90 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $297.09 million for 24.12 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19,000 shares to 27,475 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

