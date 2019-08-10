Tutor Perini (TPC) Stake Has Raised by Signia Capital Management Llc; Union Bankshares Raised Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake by $1.71 Million

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 46,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The institutional investor held 285,053 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 238,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.68% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 3.24 million shares traded or 568.14% up from the average. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 15/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282087 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI REPORTS THREE LOW BIDS FOR CIVIL PROJECTS OF $1B; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.51M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.09% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Citizens Bancorp & Company reported 4,091 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 112,992 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.09% or 706,470 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4.90 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.14% or 220,255 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Incorporated Public Ltd invested in 0.25% or 3.46 million shares. Regions holds 5,324 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Psagot Invest House owns 1,001 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.29% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Efg Asset (Americas) reported 2,291 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,840 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 1.56% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 4.91 million shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 865,023 shares. Kistler has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,720 shares to 101,364 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,631 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares to 499,535 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,029 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise invested in 167,230 shares. 130 were accumulated by Pnc Service. 159 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). 21,730 were accumulated by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Mirae Asset Glob accumulated 20,735 shares. Brown Advisory owns 44,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 487,373 shares. 3.98M are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Legal & General Public Limited Liability has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 46,285 shares. Donald Smith And Company stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Highbridge Cap Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 10,465 shares.

More notable recent Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Tutor Perini Corporation’s (NYSE:TPC) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Is Tutor Perini (TPC) a Profitable Pick for Value Investors? – Zacks.com” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.49 million activity.