Tutor Perini (TPC) Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Increased Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Chase Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 12,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, down from 56,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $141.55. About 11.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $667.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 109,734 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Rev $1.03B; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 02/04/2018 – Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Sale of TPC Training and Jade Learning; 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI REPORTS THREE LOW BIDS FOR CIVIL PROJECTS OF $1B

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 9,407 shares to 85,740 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn accumulated 3,186 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 98,472 shares. Morgan Stanley has 34,546 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested in 235,705 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 2.69M shares or 0% of the stock. 70,200 were accumulated by Systematic Management Lp. Donald Smith And Inc stated it has 1.08% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% or 170 shares. 55,485 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The invested in 24,890 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 1,665 shares. Pnc Financial Gp reported 130 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 34,406 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). John G Ullman And Assoc Inc holds 227,975 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,770 shares to 10,105 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 4,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).