Tutor Perini (TPC) Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Upped Stake; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Holding in Grainger W W (GWW) Has Upped by $75.89 Million

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 252,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 3.41 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $275.96. About 123,375 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 850,543 shares traded or 98.42% up from the average. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI EXPECTS PROJECTS TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment reported 40,108 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 235,705 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De invested in 3,647 shares or 0% of the stock. 427,348 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Ameriprise Financial holds 167,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 3.98M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 3.64M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can accumulated 7,002 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 39,499 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 16,400 shares. Daiwa Gru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). John G Ullman & stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC).

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,434 shares to 216,616 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 110,056 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $106.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).