Tutor Perini (TPC) Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Raised Its Position by $311,100 as Shares Declined; Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Cut Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.73 Million

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 416,221 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI REPORTS THREE LOW BIDS FOR CIVIL PROJECTS OF $1B; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,645 shares to 6,095 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 55,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Co holds 6,088 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 149,257 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Cohen Mgmt invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 3,689 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. 1St Source Natl Bank reported 13,450 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.36% or 3.09 million shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,077 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Private Wealth Prtn Lc, California-based fund reported 49,249 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has 0.75% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bowen Hanes And Inc owns 105,112 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. S R Schill And Associate invested 1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Allied Advisory Serv owns 58,848 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 1.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hyman Charles D holds 4.07% or 103,888 shares. Birinyi Assoc has invested 1.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,730 are owned by Foundry Limited Liability Corporation. Covington Cap reported 8,435 shares. Prudential reported 0.01% stake. United Services Automobile Association owns 16,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 55,485 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 4.18M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 27,807 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al holds 0.04% or 50,838 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 3.64 million shares. American Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Captrust Advsr reported 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 686,930 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 109,725 shares. Janney Management Limited Company invested in 13,391 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company reported 0.25% stake.

