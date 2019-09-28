Tutor Perini (TPC) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc; Endurant Capital Management LP Increased Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding by $6.54 Million

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 84.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 38,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 82,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.33M, up from 44,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $165.43. About 453,570 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini (TPC) by 139.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 219,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The institutional investor held 375,928 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21M, up from 156,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $713.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 876,501 shares traded or 49.38% up from the average. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 02/04/2018 – Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Sale of TPC Training and Jade Learning; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B

