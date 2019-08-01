Tutor Perini (TPC) EPS Estimated At $0.42; Lennox International (LII) Shorts Up By 20.25%

Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) had an increase of 20.25% in short interest. LII’s SI was 2.12 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.25% from 1.76 million shares previously. With 320,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII)’s short sellers to cover LII’s short positions. The SI to Lennox International Inc’s float is 5.86%. The stock decreased 1.25% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $256.48. About 302,633 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST

Analysts expect Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) to report $0.42 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. TPC’s profit would be $21.08 million giving it 7.77 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Tutor Perini Corporation’s analysts see -4,300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 345,529 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $9.93 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. It has a 28.37 P/E ratio. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.42 million activity. Bedard Gary S sold $146,885 worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) on Tuesday, February 5. Sessa Daniel M had sold 5,181 shares worth $1.27M on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 4 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lennox International has $275 highest and $20200 lowest target. $254.60’s average target is -0.73% below currents $256.48 stock price. Lennox International had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital maintained Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Lennox International Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 6,216 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc reported 2,585 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 16,902 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 18,438 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 891 shares. 13,584 are held by Cibc Asset Management. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.55% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Eventide Asset Ltd Llc has 144,000 shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco National Bank has invested 0.17% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Mai Capital holds 4,616 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 70 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Tutor Perini Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 13,391 shares in its portfolio. 67,140 are held by Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. State Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 235,705 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd accumulated 0% or 20,735 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 46,285 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc holds 91,346 shares. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 20,500 shares in its portfolio. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Daiwa Securities Gp reported 156,700 shares stake. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 8,716 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 409,291 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 427,348 shares. Sg Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 232,296 shares.

Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $655.35 million. It operates through three divisions: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. It has a 6.93 P/E ratio. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

