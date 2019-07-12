Tutor Perini (TPC) EPS Estimated At $0.42; ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) to report $0.42 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. TPC’s profit would be $21.08 million giving it 8.24 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Tutor Perini Corporation’s analysts see -4,300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 137,480 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 02/04/2018 – Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Sale of TPC Training and Jade Learning; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 15/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282087 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE

Among 7 analysts covering ASOS Plc (LON:ASC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ASOS Plc had 30 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 26. UBS maintained ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) rating on Tuesday, January 22. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 3500 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 8. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. Goldman Sachs maintained ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and GBX 4300 target. The stock of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. See ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Tutor Perini Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,400 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 34,546 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 8,394 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 24,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc reported 253,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 3.98 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern invested in 484,982 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 11,458 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.19% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 4.79M shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Boston Prtnrs reported 1.97M shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Lp has 0.03% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 17,419 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 20,500 shares in its portfolio.

Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $694.49 million. It operates through three divisions: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. It has a 7.34 P/E ratio. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.49 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $827,600 was made by Ronald N. Tutor Separate Property Trust on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Tutor Perini Corporation’s (NYSE:TPC) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Black Construction Corporation Awarded $122 Million Wastewater Treatment Plant Project in Guam – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Share Price Is Down 49% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Scenes from inaugural 3M Open: Golf, thunder and a big dose of branding (gallery) – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tutor Perini had 9 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by FBR Capital. M Partners maintained Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson downgraded the shares of TPC in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 1 by UBS.

More recent ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy ASOS Plc (LON:ASC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “ASOS Plc (LON:ASC): Earnings Expected To Remain Subdued – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ASOS Plc’s (LON:ASC) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 1.07% or GBX 28 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2588. About 194,000 shares traded. ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.